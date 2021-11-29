The errant move by the government to replace health workers with foreign health workers amounts to an outright abuse of diplomatic privilege as this debacle could have been averted if the government listened to the population. Remember we are dealing with the forced application of an EXPERIMENTAL ‘vaccine’ which according to both local and international laws can only be administered to persons who voluntarily request it.

The napping PSU representing Nurses among other government workers hasn’t even publicly decried the move including picketing the Cuban embassy here and writing the local Ambassador a strong letter denouncing the move. Additionally, what is the role and position of the Cuba/SVG Friendship society if it still exists?

While we have always welcomed both material and manpower support from our Cuban friends, this is not in the aftermath of a hurricane or volcanic eruption. This is our internal affairs that is being interfered with, by supplanting our medical professionals who for valid reasons are resisting the EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE. If let’s say our nurses took the jab and died en masse and there was a shortfall of nurses, I could see the government requesting assistance to fill that void. But this is not the case in this scenario.

Bringing Cuban health workers to replace Vincentians is one of the worst strategies that can and will sour the amicable relations we have developed with Cuba and Venezuela. This is a national affair that can be solved domestically if the government had first consulted with the public in general about the use of an EXPERIMENTAL treatment on its population. We all have the right to know what is in those vaccines and have to right to say NO if our conscience says NO to that type of medication, if it can be truly described as a medication. More and more fully vaccinated persons are dying within weeks of taking the jab here in SVG and the list is growing. I hope one of the most recent ‘vaccine casualties’ is now enjoying a $50 meal in peace.

To compound the bad vibes with the Cuban health replacement workers, a similar strategy has been employed to replace teachers by university graduates who are NOT trained teachers. Pedagogy, the science of teaching, is a necessary term of training required by all modern day teachers, in order to deliver knowledge to unlearned persons. It requires a particular method for a particular age group. Therefore, to just pick up a graduate in Applied Math, Science or Art and put them in a classroom without formal pedagogical training will be a disaster in the making and undermines the role of the SVGTU and the teaching profession. This move by the govt, is a slap in the face of the SVGTU, it shows disrespect and disregard for the educators of this country.

The Bar Association is also mum, save for a few that history will remember for their staunch opposition to an outright breach of our fundamental human right, the right to freedom of conscience. It is time that our lawyers state their position or opposition to the violation of our human rights. The public health act which makes it MANDATORY to take the chook or lose your job, is just as wicked as the apartheid laws in South Afrika which had to be fought against, resisted and finally repealed.

It would appear that the fully vaccinated are now suffering from ‘brain fog’ and cant seem to think straight anymore. They are living zombies just waiting for their moment to kick the bucket. And to the ‘informed’ or ‘misinformed’ young lady who is advertising the vaccine online, I hope when she comes down with complications from the vaccines she took, can do another video saying how detrimental the vaccine really turned out to be.

I close with my mantra, by encouraging all to keep their immune system healthy and to resist any legislation forcing workers to be vaccinated or lose their job. JOIN THE PROTEST where ever it shows up and SAY NO to MANDATORY VACCINATIONS and resist any attempts to put an EXPERIMENTAL chemical into your children.