The Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting begins in Helsinki

The 45th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM) began on Tuesday in Helsinki, Finland, attracting about 400 renowned experts in Antarctic research.

The most pressing concerns on the agenda are climate change and its effects on Antarctica, as well as tourism in Antarctica.

The Antarctic Treaty Decision-Making Mechanism (ATCM) is an annual decision-making mechanism established under the Antarctic Treaty. It is a significant intergovernmental meeting on international Antarctic governance.

The pact has demonstrated its power as a treaty of peace and collaboration, according to Johanna Sumuvuori, state secretary to the Finnish Foreign Minister, who spoke at the opening plenary.

“It protects an entire continent’s environment and dedicates it to scientific research.” It is critical to preserve the Antarctic system’s integrity and ensure that Antarctica remains a peaceful region where international collaboration may thrive,” she said.

Although the Arctic and Antarctica are very different, they share many characteristics. Climate change is more visible and has the greatest impact in the polar regions. The implications, however, are not limited to these locations, as sea level rise produced by the melting ice floor has worldwide ramifications.

The Antarctic Treaty was signed on December 1, 1959, in Washington, DC, by 12 countries and entered into force in 1961. The total number of treaty parties is now 56. China ratified the pact in 1983 and was designated as a consultative party in 1985.

Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom were among the first ATCM signatories, all of which have territorial claims in Antarctica. The US maintains its “basis of claim.”

Source : Telesur