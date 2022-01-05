The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay Will Arrive In SVG May 19

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive in St Vincent and the Grenadines on May 19 and spend two days on the island.

The Baton will spend two months travelling around the Caribbean and Americas.

During the visit, each nation and territory will host events and activities that showcase untold stories from Batonbearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in their community, as well as showcasing a project that addresses one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Baton will witness moments of celebration, visit local schools and explore iconic landmarks.

From the Caribbean, the Baton will spend four days in Canada, arriving on 26 May 2022, before visiting Gibraltar.

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay is an epic journey across the Commonwealth, with The Queen’s Baton visiting all 72 nations and territories, reaching Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.

On the 12th October 2021, the Queen, accompanied by The Earl of Wessex launched the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace.

The international route spans an impressive 269 days, spending between two and four days in each nation or territory, covering approximately 90,000 miles (140,000 kilometres), with over 7,500 Batonbearers trusted with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to carry the Baton in their community.

The global journey will conclude at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony where the final Batonbearer will return the Baton to Her Majesty The Queen.

Guyana 26 March 2022

Grenada 30 March 2022

The Bahamas 3 April 2022

Turks & Caicos 7 April 2022

Cayman Islands 12 April 2022

Jamaica 15 April 2022

Trinidad 19 April 2022

Barbados 23 April 2022

Montserrat 26 April 2022

Dominica 29 April 2022

BVI 3 May 2022

St Kitts 6 May 2022

Anguilla 9 May 2022

Antigua 13 May 2022

St Lucia 16 May 2022

St Vincent 19 May 2022