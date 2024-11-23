The ‘Bolivar Act’ To Become the New U.S. Weapon Against Venezuela

During the past week, the U.S. has intensified its unconventional aggressions against Venezuela. Acting in blatant disregard for the Bolivarian nation’s sovereignty, Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognized far-right politician Edmundo Gonzalez as the supposed president of Venezuela. But that’s not all.

Currently, both the Democratic and Republican parties are pushing for the approval of the “Banning Operations and Leases with the Illegitimate Venezuelan Authoritarian Regime Act” (Bolivar Act). Commonly referred to as the “Bolivar Act,” this bill was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on November 18. However, before it becomes law, it must secure approval from the Senate.

What Does the Bolivar Act Establish?

The Bolivar Act prohibits U.S. agencies from entering into contracts with any entity that maintains significant commercial relationships with the Venezuelan government, except for those agencies approved by the Secretary of State for reasons of “national interest.”

This provision expands the scope of existing sanctions, introducing greater uncertainty for international actors conducting operations in Venezuela. The term “significant commercial operations” is not clearly defined in the bill, leaving the interpretation of its scope to the discretion of the State Department and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). This legal ambiguity could be used as a tool to adjust sanctions according to U.S. strategic interests.

To increase discretion in applying unilateral U.S. sanctions, the Bolivar Act also establishes exceptions for licenses issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). These licenses allow transnational companies such as Chevron and Repsol to continue operating in Venezuela.

Once the discretion to determine which companies or individuals are subject to sanctions is granted, the State Department could permit flexibility based on the strategic priorities of the incoming Trump administration.

Marco Rubio, the next head of the State Department, has been a fervent advocate for stricter sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba, which has allowed him to position himself as the spearhead against progressive Latin American governments.

However, the Bolivar Act excludes activities related to humanitarian assistance and intelligence operations, which have historically been used to interfere in the internal affairs of Latin American countries by funding opposition media and NGOs.

What Does the Bolivar Act Imply?

In an interview with Truth Mission, economist Francisco Rodriguez stated that the Bolivar Act is more symbolic than effective, as it does not introduce new sanctions but reinforces “a firm stance” against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The practical impact of the legislation, however, could be significant. By converting executive provisions into legislative norms, the Bolivar Act limits the U.S. Executive Branch’s ability to modify or eliminate sanctions in the future.

In response, the Venezuelan National Assembly approved, in its first discussion, the Simon Bolivar Special Law Against the Blockade and for the Defense of the Country. This instrument aims to protect Venezuelan interests against U.S. economic aggression.

The Venezuelan law includes provisions for the permanent political disqualification of citizens who promote foreign actions against Venezuela. It also proposes the recovery of assets from opposition figures who have conspired against the Bolivarian nation from abroad.

Venezuela and Iran Reaffirm Cooperation Ties

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcomed the co-chair of the Iran-Venezuela High-Level Joint Commission, Aziz Nasirzadeh, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

Earlier, the High-Level Joint Commission signed two memorandums of understanding—one on visa exemptions and another on technology transfer and training in artificial intelligence.

Maduro stated that all working groups have carried out extensive efforts to outline the cooperation roadmap between Iran and Venezuela. He highlighted the political trust that has existed between the two nations for 20 years.

“Iran has emerged as a rising power in the multipolar and multicentric world that is emerging today for humanity. It is a country with great technological capacity and a strong educational, cultural, and scientific tradition,” the Venezuelan leader said, emphasizing that Iran has withstood more than 45 years of imperialist siege without losing its fighting spirit.

President Maduro Claims Right-Wing Plans to Privatize Education and Usurp Power

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, during the commemoration of Student Day, criticized right-wing policies affecting education in several countries, stressing the need for dialogue with students.

In his speech, he denounced that “the fascist extreme right” seeks to privatize education, transforming it into a business and denying millions of children and young people their right to comprehensive training.

President Maduro warned about the impact of these policies in nations like Argentina, where he said that “supported by the gringos, they are destroying university education.”

The president also emphasized that the privatization of education would harm millions of children and youth in their development as useful citizens for the country.

He reiterated his commitment to peace and academic development in Venezuela, advocating for quality education that is aligned with the future of the country. “Curricula need to be updated,” he insisted.

COP29: Venezuelan Government Strengthens Strategies for the Generation of Clean Energy in the Country

During the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Azerbaijan, the Minister of People’s Power for Ecosocialism, José Lorca, met with Ajay Mathur, Director-General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

At this meeting, both leaders discussed the importance of Venezuela’s active participation in this organization dedicated to promoting the use of renewable energies. Minister Lorca highlighted that Venezuela is positioned as one of the countries most committed to training and technological development in the field of solar energy.

“We are implementing photovoltaic projects that not only improve our electricity service but also demonstrate the commitment of the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the Sectoral Vice President of Public Works and Services, General in Chief Jorge Márquez, to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

Lorca also emphasized that Venezuela’s geographic location makes it an ideal site for photovoltaic power generation. “It is essential to diversify our energy sources in order to face the climate crisis and move towards a more sustainable future,” he said.

Venezuela Sends Second 200-Ton Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela has sent a second shipment of 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba, intended to support the population affected by the floods and the damage caused by hurricanes Rafael and Óscar.

Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, supervised the shipment from the maritime and port terminal in the state of La Guaira. In total, 20 containers loaded with essential supplies sailed.

Gil detailed that the aid includes construction materials and community support, noting that more than 54,000 items were donated by national private companies. “We expect that in the next four or five days this cargo will arrive at the port of Santiago de Cuba,” he added.

