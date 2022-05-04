Campden Park Health Centre is the latest health facility to reopen. The hospital joins the Sandy Bay and Union Island Celina Clouden Smart Hospitals as well as the Mayreau Health Centre in undergoing extensive work.

In a walkthrough conducted Tuesday, May 3rd, Health Officials and the Minister of Health, St Clair Prince, looked over the centre, which now boasts more modern amenities.

A nurse’s quarters, an examination room, and a casualty room are all part of the project, says Minister Prince.

The project cost approximately eight hundred and eighty-four thousand dollars and was completed within a year, due in part to the eruption of La Soufriere.

The Campden Park Health Centre serves the entire Campden Park community and sometimes neighbouring villages.