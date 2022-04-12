The CDC has upgraded St Vincent from Level 3 to Level 1 risk for COVID-19

On Monday, April 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States upgraded the Travel Health Notice for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) from Level 3 to Level 1.

“Even if you have received your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still have a risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. In public indoor spaces, anyone 2 years of age or older should wear a well-fitting mask. Observe all requirements and recommendations in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”, the CDC website stated.

A COVID-19 risk level of 1 indicates that the risk of SVG is low, but travellers should be fully vaccinated before travelling to the country.