The CIBC Run for the Cure is back and in person

Join the Canadian Cancer Society on Sunday, October 3 for the 31st annual CIBC Run for the Cure in support of the breast cancer cause. Help us change the future of breast cancer by joining the reimagined Run from the comfort of home, or your local neighbourhood.

In 1992, a small group of volunteers began a movement in Toronto’s High Park. They brought together 1,500 people to raise awareness and raised $85,000 for the breast cancer cause. This moment marked the beginning of what was to become the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure. It is now Canada’s largest single-day, volunteer-led event supporting the breast cancer cause.

In 1997, the trailblazing partnership between the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) and CIBC began. On February 1, 2017, CBCF and the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) joined forces under the CCS banner. Together, CCS, CIBC and thousands of dedicated Canadians continue to raise vital funds for the breast cancer cause through this signature event. We are grateful to CIBC, their employees and clients for their longstanding support and the countless volunteers, participants and donors that are helping to change the future of breast cancer.

This event unites an incredible collective of Canadians who are a force-for-life in the face of breast cancer and want to show their support. It is an inspirational day that raises important funds for CCS, the largest charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. CCS invests these dollars into groundbreaking breast cancer research, compassionate support services, trusted cancer information and advocacy on behalf of all Canadians. Because of the funds Canadians raise through the CIBC Run for the Cure, we know more than ever before about how to prevent, diagnose, treat and live with and beyond breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women. It touches the lives of so many families every day. The CIBC Run for the Cure gives families, friends and supporters the opportunity to come together to honour and celebrate their loved ones. And to make a real difference for all Canadians impacted by breast cancer.

For more information, visit cancer.ca