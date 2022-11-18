The distribution of 20,000 sacks of urea has commenced in SVG

The distribution of 20,000 sacks of urea to farmers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has commenced and will continue until November 29.

The distribution process was initiated on Friday in the Marriaqua Valley and will conclude on Tuesday in the Southern Grenadines.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines received the largest single shipment of urea in the island’s history on November 13. This is a present from the government and the people of Venezuela.

Earlier this year, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves pledged to make urea free for all farmers. This statement was made after returning from discussions with Venezuelan President Maduro.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar is encouraging farmers to meet with the owners of unused land and negotiate lease agreements in order to expedite the exponential increase in production required to reduce our food import bill and boost exports.