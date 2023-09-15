The Dominican Republic has ordered complete closure of border with Haiti

The Dominican Republic’s President, Luis Abinader, issued an order on Thursday ordering the entire closure of the country’s border with Haiti, including land, air, and sea crossings, to take effect at 6 a.m. (local time) on Friday.

The president stated during his announcement that the Ministry of Defense, which includes the Army, Navy, and Air Force, is fully equipped to enforce this command.

While conversations are underway, Abinader stated that the Haitian government has recognized having minimal control over its area.

He told the Dominican Republic that any uncontrollable situations in Haiti would not remain uncontrollable.

The President also directed the General Directorate of Immigration to bar the admission of provocateurs, the identities of whom will be revealed later.

He also stressed the government’s unwillingness to accept provocations, referring to the construction of a canal to divert water from the Massacre River.

Abinader stressed that there would be no violence on Dominican soil because the Armed Forces are well-prepared to confront any efforts.

He also stated that the subject would be taken before the United Nations Organization’s General Assembly next week.

This announcement comes at a time when Dominican and Haitian technicians are meeting to try to resolve the continuing impasse.

Source : CMC