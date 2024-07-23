The Electronic Infrastructure is Ready for the Venezuelan Elections

On Sunday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) confirmed that 100 percent of the voting machines have been distributed throughout Venezuelan territory for the presidential elections on July 28.

“We have 100 percent of the machines distributed in each of state,” CNE President Elvis Amoroso said, adding that foreign observers considered the Venezuelan electoral system “perfect and totally secure.”

Among those observers are representatives from the U.S.-based Carter Center, the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America, and the United Nations Panel of Experts.

Amoroso also confirmed that representatives from each political party have been present during the audit processes of the electronic voting system, verifying “everything from the codes to the software.”

Presidential candidates will be able to campaign until July 25. After Thursday, they must observe an electoral silence. So far, the 10 presidential candidates have been holding events across the country.