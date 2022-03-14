The fight for our people’s future is far from over – James

The fight for our people’s future is far from over. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, expressed this on Monday 14 March.

While speaking at the National Heroes Day wreath-laying ceremony at Dorsetshire Hill, James said the fight is a marathon in which only those who act wisely and with foresight will reach the finish line as we pass the baton to the next generation of freedom fighters.

“There is no easy walk to freedom, we have freed ourselves from the colonial past, but we must also free our minds from the things that entrap us as a people”.

“The idea that we can’t, we are too small, our country does not stand a chance in everything we set about to accomplish if we are to take anything from Chatoyer, let it be resilience courage, and determination.

Determination to construct an international airport when everyone said we could not do it, our courage to stand for a seat on the UN security council as a non-permanent member when others said it was impossible”.

James said our resilience stood out as we picked up the pieces following the eruption of La Soufriere in 2021.

“This is who we are as a people; this is what makes us Vincentians”. He said.

James stated that as we seek to build a modern society, we must never forget our past challenges, the struggle of our people, the sacrifices they made and those who profited from their sacrifice.

With all of the above in mind, the Minister said that SVG’s call for reparatory justice remains relevant today.