St Vincent Governor-General in Taiwan for National Day celebrations

H.E. Dame Susan D. Dougan to participate in Republic of China(Taiwan)’s National Day Celebration 2023

Dame Susan D. Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor-General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is visiting Taiwan from October 7th to 11th, 2023, to participate in the Republic of China (Taiwan)’s National Day celebration.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere welcome. Ambassador Fiona Huei Chun Fan had the pleasure to bid farewell to the Governor-General and the delegation at the Argyle International Airport and stated that Her Excellency’s visit will further deepen the profound friendship and cooperation between our two countries.

Her Excellency Governor-General Dougan visited Taiwan in 2008 as the Chief Education Officer of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is her first visit as the Governor-General. During the visit, Governor-General Dougan will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, participate in a series of National Day celebrations, attend a reception hosted by Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu, visit the Embassy of SVG in Taiwan, meet with the Vincentian students, and visit the National Palace Museum, Taipei 101 Building, and Taipei Botanical Garden.

The friendship between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines enters its 42nd anniversary this year, and the friendship remains everlasting. The SVG government is Taiwan’s robust ally in the international arena.

Over the years, it has firmly supported Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and other international organizations.

The two countries have been working together for many years to promote various cooperation projects and have achieved fruitful results in the fields of agriculture, information and communications, health care, disaster prevention, women’s empowerment, and education, mutually benefiting the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan.