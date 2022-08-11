The Melisizwe Brothers in Bequia with The Hub Collective

On Monday, August 8th, The Hub Collective (“The Hub”) hosted an Intimate & Interactive Event with live performances by Bequia’s rising talents and the world-famous Melisizwe Brothers at Bequia Plantation Hotel. Earlier that day, the brothers led the Gold Mind Music Workshop at The Hub Creative Arts Centre for youth and creatives alike.

MC for the night, Joanne Wood, and her dazzling personality got the already energetic crowd going with cheers throughout each and every performance.

Selly Patterson of the Rose Hall Drumming and Cultural Association opened the evening with a vibrant group drumming act along with Judy Antoine, Colin ‘Minkah’ Peters and Akil Peters. The beautiful and unique voices of upcoming artistes from the Bequia community (many of whom graduated from The Hub’s ‘Higher Vibrations’ Music Workshop) graced the audience with tremendous performances. Covers of popular songs, such as “Stay” by Rihanna and “Liquor Store Blues” by Bruno Mars, as well as originals like “Champion” by Dra-King and “So Good” by Devaney filled the crowd. There can be no doubt of the sheer talent that is coming out of Bequia. It is a treasure to watch each performer grow in their musical journeys, and so wonderful that the event presented an opportunity for youth, parents and other supporters to witness this evolution.

Asheika Ollivierre, Jayloria Philips, Kaila Duncan, Azalina Bailey, Tyra Hazell, Judith Jackson, Aliyah Ollivierre, Dra-King, Enoch Ragguette, Devaney, D’yonté Telemaque and Prime: you were all extraordinary!

To conclude the night, The Melisizwe Brothers performed several songs, including their first original song and music video, “Welcome to St. Vincent and the Grenadines”, which was filmed in Bequia when they first started. For many in the community, these Vincentian-Canadian brothers are known as Vincys that “made it big”. Internationally, they are recognised as the 2020 winners of America’s Most Musical Family, competing against 30 family bands across the United States and Canada, and winning a recording contract with Republic Records at the ages of 12, 13 and 16. They have been featured on America’s Got Talent, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The Steve Harvey Show.

This event as well as a music workshop held earlier at The Hub Collective’s Creative Arts Centre are part of the Gold Mind Movement, established by the brothers to showcase young and emerging creatives around the world.

Their massive success serves as an inspiration for parents to encourage their children’s talents and for creative minds to always chase their dreams! At the event, lead singer Zacary James shared with the crowd, “Teamwork brought us here together.” It is this same message that The Hub Collective believes in: teamwork and collaborative guidance will bring Bequia’s rising stars onto greater platforms!

Special thanks go out to Action Bequia and Bequia Plantation Hotel for their financial and in-kind contributions to the event.

The Hub Collective is a nonprofit organization with a passion to build creative confidence and intergenerational exchange in Bequia. Their pillars include Music, the Arts, Culture and Heritage, Healing and Environment. Visit their Creative Arts Centre on Port Elizabeth, Bequia – open Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.