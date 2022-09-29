The new Miss Martinique is Axelle René

The young woman, who will represent Martinique at Miss France 2023 in December, is Axelle René.

The 21-year-old outshined nine other young women on September 24 to win the coveted crown.

René is from Le Robert and she’s studying for her master’s degree in Planetary Geoscience.

She replaces Floriane Bascou who placed first runner-up in Miss France 2022.

Taïna Perro Tuong-A-Taï, 18, was the first runner up while Catherine Edouard, 23, was second runner-up.

The third runner-up is Adeline Gouyé-Martignac, 22, and the fourth runner-up is Sarah Henry, 21.