The NTRC provides NCTI with 20 desktop computers

On March 28, 2023, the NTRC gave the National Center for Technological Innovation a total of twenty (20) Lenovo desktop computers (NCTI). The NCTI Manager, Mr. Charles Burke, was given these computers, which cost EC$65,980.

In order to better serve the general public, the NTRC has spent the preceding three years purchasing approximately 300 computers, which have been distributed to a number of organizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including schools, libraries, community centers, and learning resource centers.

In order to keep the lab up to date, the NTRC will work with the NCTI as part of the SMART Project to adopt one of their computer labs and make a commitment to replacing the computers with newer models every five years.

Both Dr. Jerrol Thompson, a member of the NCTI board, and Mr. Willis Williams, chairman of the NCTI, were present at the ceremony and conveyed their sincere gratitude to the NTRC for the grant.

The NCTI’s offices on Sharpe Street in Kingstown hosted the ceremony. These grants are made possible by the SMART program thanks to the Universal Service Fund (USF) of the NTRC.