The Rock Gutter Tragedy will live on in our memories – January 12, 2015

Rock Gutter Tragedy -St Vincent

On January 12, 2015, the horrific Rock Gutter disaster happened. On the northeast side of St. Vincent, Rock Gutter is about midway between Fancy and Owia.

A minibus carrying twenty-one persons, eighteen of whom were students on their way to secondary schools in Georgetown, North Union, and Kingstown, veered off the road and plunged into the surging water.

We begin solemnly by recalling the names of the deceased and missing students.

Their names must be imprinted in our collective consciousness as a worthy memorial that neither a grave nor the passage of time can ever obliterate.

Our young people who have died are:

Jamalie Edwards and his brother Jamall of the North Union Secondary School;

Racquel Ashton of the Georgetown Secondary School

Glenroy Michael of St. Vincent Grammar School;

Anique Alexander of the North Union Secondary School

Our beloved who are missing are:

Chanstacia Stay of the North Union Secondary School; and

Simonique Ballantyne of the Georgetown Secondary School