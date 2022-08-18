The Shevern John North Windward netball tournament begins

The North Windward Inter-village Netball Tournament opened on Sunday 14th August, at the Owia hardcourt.

The opening ceremony was addressed by Senator, Shevern John, who encouraged the players to play the game in the true spirit of sportsmanship and reaffirmed her commitment to the development of sports in the constituency.

Senator John said, “with me as the representative for North Windward in an NDP government you can be guaranteed that sports has a place of prominence on the development agenda for North Windward.” She then reminded them of her promise to build a multipurpose sporting facility in the constituency.

Seven teams are participating in the competition. They are Fancy Hard Knocks, Young Blazers, Simple Netters, Young Warriors, Overland Ballers, Python and Georgetown Combine. For the matches played on Sunday, Young Warriors defeated Young Blazers 20 – 15. And, Simple Netters won Fancy Hard Knocks 34 – 32.

The competition continues this weekend (August 20th and 21st).