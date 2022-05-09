“The St. Vincent Handbook” by Robert Anderson, a book on the history of this country was originally published in 1907; the fifth edition of the book was published in 1938, now in 2022, the book was republished and launched at a ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall on May 5.

Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister Dr The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves noted that “history is for us to understand ourselves; who we are; what we have been; where we are going; what we are capable of”. Dr Gonsalves said that though the author Robert Anderson did not leave a perfect history in his book, the account he gave is very noteworthy.

Dr Gonsalves said that more of Vincentian history needs to be recorded and documented and that is why the Government initiated the National History Project which encompasses a comprehensive and accurate history of St Vincent and the Grenadines in two volumes; the books will also be done in a manner which will allow for use in schools.

Noted Historian, Dr Adrian Fraser who is one of four historians on the National praised the partnership between Gaymes Book Centre and Co-Publishers Marc Erdrich and Ruth Boerger of Hobo Jungle Press in ensuring the transformation of the book as the older version which he has is now very old and worn.

Fraser said he uses the book as a point of reference, especially for dates as well as information that are not easily or readily found elsewhere. Fraser added that the content is very useful.

The republishing of the book saw an increase in font size, change of font, and use of italicization and indentation among other things.

Also present at the Book launch was the Proprietor of Gaymes Book Centre, Dennis Gaymes, who was instrumental in the initiation of the republishing.