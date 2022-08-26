‘The Storm Ends’ Short Story Book launch

The Storm Ends book of short stories from the Caribbean Magazine Plus (CMP) Short Story Contest, 2022 is now available on Amazon as an e-book only.

The book is a compilation of a selection of stories from the CMP 2021 Short Story Contest. We fielded writers from Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados, Puerto Rico, Honduras, St Vincent and the Grenadines, The British and US Virgin Islands, Guyana, Canada, The United States just to name a few

Youri Kemp, chief executive officer of Arawak Media and Editor of the Caribbean Magazine Plus said about the inaugural poetry book: “From the storm in our lives comes our greatest inspirations and these authors have endeavoured to give the world something to hold on to. A sign of hope that the best is still ahead and the worst is temporary.

“Most of the entries were brilliantly written and showcased the array of writing and soulful talent to be found in the Caribbean and Central America.”

The book is now available for download to your Kindle or eReader at Amazon for a low price of US $10.99: