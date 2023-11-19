I am writing to express my disappointment and concern regarding the recent experiences I have had with the public vans in the whole country. I am a frequent passenger in these vans, and I have noticed a recurring issue that needs to be addressed urgently.

The complaint I would like to address is related to public vans abruptly turning around and going back to their point of origin immediately after picking up passengers without taking them to their main destinations. This practice is both inconvenient and unfair to passengers who rely on their services to reach their desired locations efficiently and reliably. And they even have the audacity to get the complete fare from passengers, which doesn’t make sense.

On several occasions, I have boarded public vans with the understanding that they would take me directly to my intended destination. However, to my dismay, it has become a common occurrence for the drivers to prioritise their own convenience by disregarding the passengers who wish to reach their drop-off points.

This inconvenient practice not only wastes the valuable time of the passengers but also causes unnecessary frustration and inconvenience. By failing to fulfil their responsibility of transporting passengers to their main destinations.

I understand that factors such as time constraints and routes may sometimes necessitate detours or adjustments. However, it is unacceptable for public vans to intentionally bypass passengers’ main destinations and redirect them back to their point of origin, thereby disrupting their travel plans and causing inconvenience.

I kindly request that you address this issue promptly by implementing corrective measures that ensure the following:

Drivers adhere strictly to the assigned routes and schedules, avoiding unnecessary detours or turning back solely for convenience.

Passengers are dropped off at their main destinations as communicated during boarding, respecting their travel needs and commitments.

Drivers receive proper training and guidance about their responsibilities to provide reliable and satisfactory service to passengers.

By enforcing these measures, you can restore the trust and confidence of the passengers who rely on your public vans for their daily commutes. Additionally, I urge you to consider implementing an effective feedback mechanism that enables passengers to report such incidents promptly and without hesitation.

I just find it unfair for us passengers, and I also feel sorry for those people waiting at the bus stop, hoping the vans would still reach there. I hope the government will hear this concern. Not all people have their own transportation.