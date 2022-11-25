The United Nations Food Program Director Visits Venezuela

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a meeting with the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley in which they discussed projects aimed at strengthening food security in this South American country.

Maduro highlighted the importance of maintaining communication with the WFP to give way to initiatives for new projects. On April 19, 2021, Venezuela and WFP signed a cooperation agreement to provide nutritious school meals to children in vulnerable situations.

Venezuela and India Seek To Strengthen Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, and the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Shri Saurabh Kumar, held a meeting today to continue strengthening the cooperative relations between both nations.

The two diplomats held a meeting last September 24 to review the bilateral agenda within the framework of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister’s official Twitter account said, “To continue to strengthen cooperative relations between Venezuela and India, we held a fruitful working meeting with Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs.”

Faría and his Indian counterpart evaluated alternatives to strengthen relations in the areas of trade, energy, science and technology, culture, education and health. They also agreed to work on the reactivation of the Political Consultation Mechanism and the third meeting of the Venezuela-India High-Level Joint Commission.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Colombian Govt and ELN Reinstall Dialogue Table in Caracas

“The delegations of the Government of the Republic of Colombia and Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN), meeting in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (…) we have met with willingness, optimism, certainty and hope for one: to resume with full political and ethical will the process of political dialogue between the national government and the ELN as demanded by the people of rural and urban territories that suffer violence and exclusion,” the parties said in a statement.

On Monday, the ELN and the Colombian government, led by Gustavo Petro, resumed negotiations to reach a definitive peace agreement with Venezuela as the guarantor and host country of this process. In the document, the parties expressed their willingness to build peace based on democracy with justice and achieve tangible and urgent changes for Colombia.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Vice President defended Venezuela’s rights in the Netherlands and Qatar

The rights of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela were defended and represented during the work agenda carried out by the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, for the Netherlands y Qatar.

Rodríguez returned to Venezuela after completing a tour of the Netherlands and Qatar, he reported through his account on the social network Twitter: «Arriving at the Homeland. I had the immense honor of defending the rights of our people and representing their most noble interests. As President @NicolasMaduro has said, our diplomacy is one of respect, diversity and peace! In national union Venezuela will win! », She published.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuelan Government To Continue National Dialogue Proces

The Venezuelan Government delegation participating in the national dialogue process announced on Thursday that, in agreement with a sector of the opposition, the Second Partial Agreement for the Protection of the Venezuelan People would be signed in Mexico.

In a communiqué, the president of the National Assembly and head of the government delegation at the dialogue table in Mexico, Jorge Rodríguez, stated that the Second Social Agreement creates “a practical mechanism, aimed at addressing vital social needs and public service problems, based on the recovery of legitimate resources, property of the Venezuelan State, which are currently blocked in the international financial system.”

The document states that these assets, “illegally and unjustly blocked,” will be destined to reinforce the health system, the electric power service, and the attention to the part of the school infrastructure, to needs derived from the rain emergency and to food support programs.

Source: Telesurtv.net