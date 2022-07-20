The ‘vabbing’ trend is taking over and some say its most disgusting

It’s fair to say that TikTok can be a crazy place sometimes. All manner of things can start trending on the app, with a range of content from dancing to travel and fashion racking up millions of views.

However, thanks to a recent trend, there might be a new contender for the most disgusting thing on TikTok. It’s called ‘vabbing’ and while some women swear by it, others on the app have been left horrified by what they’ve witnessed.

If the name hasn’t already given it away, ‘vabbing’ is simply vaginal dabbing, or using vaginal fluid as a perfume. The idea behind this insane-sounding idea is that vaginal secretions contain pheromones, which help to attract potential male partners.

Now, women all over TikTok are putting the sexual attraction technique to the test, rubbing their vaginal fluid on their wrists, neck and behind their ears in an attempt to land themselves a date. Yes, really.

The trend appears to have originated from a video posted by TikToker Mandy Lee. In the clip, she explains that a woman using her own discharge is more effective than using other ‘pheromone perfumes’, and encourages her female viewers to “get up there and give ’em a swipe”.