Theft is the most common crime around Kingstown, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Elgin Richards.

Although the ASP did not provide recent statistics, he did mention the age group of the perpetrators.

These crimes are committed by people aged 15 to 40. The majority of the time, they do it to maintain a habit, simply to survive, or when the opportunity arises. In order to control this, we patrol the hot spots.

It is especially busy on Friday evenings in the Stoney Ground area around Massy, Arnos Vale before the roundabout, Little Tokyo. Consequently, there are a lot of criminal activities taking place in those areas because they are hot spots.

Richards said, as these areas have become problematic, officers are stationed there to control and stop potential problems.

“Pic-pocketing has become a problem in these hot spots”, Richards said.

According to Richards, police warn people about these types of crimes around carnivals and Christmas, however, he agrees that PSA’s should be made year-round, especially in problematic spots.

Clauston Francis, who heads the Criminal Investigation Department, said not only has theft increased but the theft of electronic items has skyrocketed in the country as well.