Third World founding member Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper dies at 71

Michael “Ibo” Cooper, the founder of the globally recognized group Third World, died at his home on Thursday night, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness led Jamaicans in paying respect. He was 71 years old at the time.

“I am deeply saddened at the news that one of Jamaica’s most talented and prolific musicians and founder of one of Jamaica’s finest reggae bands, Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, has passed,” Holness said in a statement.

“Most Jamaicans were exposed to his keyboard prowess and energetic performances with the Grammy-nominated band Third World.” He also performed with the band Inner Circle. “Ibo was a true cultural ambassador, taking reggae music and the Jamaica brand to the farthest reaches of the globe,” he added.

Cooper died peacefully following a brief illness, according to the family.

“Ibo made incalculable contributions to music and culture.” His children remember dad as “a remarkable human being with a magnanimous spirit and light,” according to a statement from his family.

Joy, Ibo’s wife, died last month, and Arif, his son, died in March.

Cooper’s music of love, upliftment, and peace, according to Prime Minister Holness, embodies the essence of reggae music.

“Indeed, he was part of the era that represented the epitome of true reggae music of love, unity, and peace,” Holness said, noting that Cooper’s excellence as a musician would later be extended as an educator, teaching music at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

“Our students who were exposed to his talent and his many fans are better off for having been exposed to his enormous passion for music, culture, and the arts.” Ibo has left an exceptional legacy, bolstered by his talent, engaging nature, and love for his family, music, and nation.

“Another musical icon has died in the country.” He truly was a Reggae Ambassador.” I send my condolences to Ibo Cooper’s family, friends, and colleagues on behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica. “May his soul rest in peace and his light shine on him forever,” Prime Minister Holness said.

Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, expressed her sadness at the death of one of Jamaica’s great musicians.

“I’d like to send my condolences to his children Arianne, Akiri, and Abean, as well as the local and international musical community.” Ibo was a powerful and consistent voice for the music industry, as well as an outstanding music teacher. He shaped generations of Jamaican musicians, and our business is better for having had him. As a member of the Entertainment Advisory Board (EAB), I also benefited from his counsel. “May his soul rest in peace forever.”

Cooper, a great keyboardist, lyricist, and vocalist, was a member of the Inner Circle band before co-founding Third World in 1973 with guitarist Steven “Cat” Coore.

Cooper departed Third World in the late 1990s to teach at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts’ School of Music.

Source : CMC