In conjunction with the Union Island Tourist Bureau, more than thirty (30) youths in the tourism sector completed a series of training sessions last week.

There were short courses offered in Tourism Education, Customer Service, and Food Health and Safety. Some will benefit from the new knowledge while others will benefit from a refresher course.

The training was provided by the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture.

An open session was held with participants on Thursday evening to discuss issues affecting tourism, training needs, and suggestions for improving services.

Through continuous stakeholder training in several areas, the Union Island Tourist Board is working to improve the tourism sector.

In the very near future, another 30 members of Union Island’s YATE program will undergo training in Restaurant Service and Bartending.