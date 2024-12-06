Thomas.A Public Relations to Showcase SVG in Key Global Markets

THOMAS.A PUBLIC RELATIONS NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR SVG TOURISM AUTHORITY

Thomas.A Public Relations, a leading communications and storytelling agency based in the Caribbean, has been announced as the public relations agency of record for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, effective December 1.

This partnership will see Thomas.A Public Relations spearheading a strategic, multi-market programme to elevate the profile of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in key markets, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe and the Caribbean. The agency will leverage its expertise in storytelling, media relations, and tourism marketing to showcase SVG’s unique offerings—from its unspoiled beaches and lush landscapes to its vibrant culture and thriving yachting scene.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a hidden gem in the Caribbean, and we’re honoured to partner with the Tourism Authority to bring its incredible story to the world,” said Aprille Thomas, Founder and Executive Director of Thomas.A Public Relations. “Our PR programme will focus on promoting the destination’s rich culture, eco-tourism experiences, and unparalleled natural beauty, ensuring it stands out on the global tourism map.”

The public relations programme will include targeted media outreach, press trips, influencer collaborations, and creative storytelling initiatives to highlight SVG’s diverse attractions. From its stunning islands and world-class sailing experiences to adventure activities such as hiking La Soufrière volcano and diving in crystal-clear waters, St. Vincent and the Grenadines offers something for every traveller.

Larger strategy

“We are excited to collaborate with Thomas.A Public Relations to amplify the story of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in our key markets,” said Caricia Taylor, Senior Marketing Officer, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority. “Their proven expertise in tourism promotion and their innovative approach to communications align perfectly with our vision for growing SVG’s presence globally in 2025 and beyond.”

The partnership marks a significant step in positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier travel destination, with plans to attract new visitors while fostering sustainable tourism development.

Taylor added that “We are taking a more strategic and aggressive approach to our promotion of SVG next year. Increasing our visibility in our key source markets via a targeted public relations programme is just one of the many developments you can expect to see from us in the future.”