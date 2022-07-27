Thomas Saunders students will relocate to Arnos Vale in September

Thomas Saunders Secondary School students will relocate to temporary schools at the defunct E.T Joshua airport when the new school year begins.

Construction on the Grammar School is progressing according to schedule, and students should be back in the classroom in September, according to Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves.

After students are relocated to Arnos Vale, work should begin on the Thomas Saunders school, Gonsalves said.

“The roof has been completed, the windows have been installed, and the bathrooms are being renovated”. At the front of the school, there was a plywood building that I asked them to demolish and build a wall structure to replace. To finish the structure on time, the contractors will need to hire more workers.

According to Gonsalves, the contractors expect the structure to be completed on time.