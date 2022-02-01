Weed can suppress the long-standing effects of COVID virus

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr Jerrol Thompson says new studies have shown that cannabis can suppress the long-standing effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Recently researchers at Oregon State University identified a pair of cannabinoid acids that bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people.

The team found the cannabis compounds, which can be taken orally and are abundantly found in hemp, blocked the alpha and beta variants from infecting the human cells – but the team notes those are the only two variants studied in this research.

While speaking on WEFM, Thompson said that the properties needed from the herb so it can work efficiently cannot be activated using heat such as smoking or baking.

It has to be done through the consumption of the plant in its raw form, such as smoothies, Thompson stated.

“Let me make it clear; this is not a recommendation to treat COVID. The studies are still being conducted. However, it is my duty as a health professional to guide the public on stuff they might have been misunderstood”.

Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center and study lead, said in a statement: ‘These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and many hemp extracts.

“They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans”.

“Our research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2, including variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and variant B.1.351, first detected in South Africa”.

“Our data show CBDA and CBGA are effective against the two variants we looked at, and we hope that trend will extend to other existing and future variants”.

The specific compounds are cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, cannabidiolic acid, CBDA, and the spike protein, the same drug target used in COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy.