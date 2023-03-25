Doomsday? Nope! Thousands have no access to cash at ATMs in SVG

(Kingstown-St Vincent) – Thousands of Vincentians who did not heed the call of their banking institution to withdraw sufficient cash for the weekend has found themselves in a bind with no luck at ATM’s at several points across SVG.

The disruption to ATM’s at BOSVG, CIBC now BOSVG, GECCU, CO-Operative Bank, KCCU and Teachers Credit Union is to facilitate the transfer of accounts from CIBC-FCIB to BOSVG.