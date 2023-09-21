Three children & one adult killed at Heights of Guanapo, Trinidad

The execution-style killing of three youngsters and a 19-year-old in Trinidad’s crime hotbed of Heights of Guanapo continued early on Thursday.

They were killed in a gun attack on a house in La Retreat Extension, which also injured five people. Two of those hurt are children.

Faith Peterkin, 10, Shane Peterkin, 17, Tiffany Peterkin, 19, and Adris Crawford, 17, were all killed.

Christian Stephen, 18, James Mohammed, 25, Shenika Peterkin, 21, Arianna Peterkin, 14, and Jamiah Crawford, 14, have been identified as the injured.

Around 12.30 a.m., a man clad in a hoodie entered the house and began firing.

He fled towards the Northern Range’s bushes.

All nine were taken to the hospital by first responders. Four of them died before they arrived at the hospital.

Officers are attempting to discover who the intended target was.

Source : Trinidad Express