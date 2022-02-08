Three Days From Hell – By Nexeon Lewis

Dear Editor

The phrase, wake me up when it’s over, is the perfect way to begin this article, and, who would not want to? After all, the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines have just experienced ‘three days from hell‘.

Those days are Saturday 5, Sunday 6, and Monday 7 February.

On Saturday, 5 February, under the high afternoon sun, a 23-year-old man, Renaldo Hamilton, was shot and killed at a public bus stop in Arnos Vale.

The assailant/s escaped by foot in the direction of a church.

Even more heartbreaking is that Hamilton was killed not too far from his mother’s workplace.

The nightmare continued;

On Sunday, 6 February, Cjea Weekes, an 18-year old whose mother alleges that he was run over by a police transport, died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The mother said her son was paralyzed from the chest down.

Weekes suffered a broken leg, a broken spine, multiple bruises and multiple burns to his body.

Police said they ordered Weekes to stop; he disregarded the order and fell from his bike.

The screams of his mother can still be heard as she begged him to wake up on Sunday morning; her plea was in vain, as his heart stopped beating forever. Her only son slipped into eternity.

Just as we thought the nightmare was ending, it had only begun for another 24 hours.

On Monday, 7 February, it appeared that the country had entered the twilight zone.

Sometime after 2 pm, news broke that a concrete wall had collapsed at the St Vincent Distillers, killing two construction workers, while a third suffered serious injuries.

Dead is Delarno Spencer of Chateaubelair and Maxwell Seales of Calliqua.

Not to be outdone, by Five pm, a van carrying passengers, among them school children, crashed at the Diamond – Enhams gap. Several students were taken to the hospital.

Hoping to exit the maze; the word came by 7 pm that a man was shot in Belmont; he is now hospitalized.

Three days from Hell – Three incidents in 24 hours =33.

You don’t understand the math. I know. Ask for wisdom.

Last week it was mentioned that the land needs a cleansing. A cleansing you say?.

Matthew 13:9-16 NKJV

He who has ears to hear, let him hear!” And the disciples came and said to Him, “Why do You speak to them in parables?” He answered and said to them, “Because it has been given to you to know the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven, but to them, it has not been given.

For whoever has, to him more will be given, and he will have abundance; but whoever does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him.

Therefore I speak to them in parables, because seeing they do not see, and hearing they do not hear, nor do they understand. And in them, the prophecy of Isaiah is fulfilled, which says: ‘Hearing you will hear and shall not understand, And seeing you will see and not perceive; For the hearts of this people have grown dull.

Their ears are hard of hearing, And their eyes they have closed, Lest they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, Lest they should understand with their hearts and turn, So that I should heal them.’ But blessed are your eyes for they see, and your ears for they hear