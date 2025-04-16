Three Men Arrested for Assaulting Colleague in Langley Park

Georgetown Trio charged with Assault

On April 13, 2025, police arrested and jointly charged Mick Antoine, a 19-year-old Labourer, Cassiano Antione, a 31-year-old Sailor and Brentson Antoine, a 30-year-old Security Guard, all residents of Langley Park, Georgetown with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, on April 13, 2025, the accused men allegedly assaulted Akeem Burke, a 33-year-old Painter of Langley Park by beating him about his body with their hands and cutlass causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The accused men appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on April 14, 2025. Mick Antoine and Cassiano Antione pleaded not guilty to the offence, while Brentson Antoine pleaded guilty to the offence. They were all granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC, with one (1) surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. The matter was adjourned to May 19, 2025.