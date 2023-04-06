Three Tennessee Democrats may face expulsion after calls for gun control

Three Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee, Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, face a rare expulsion vote for participating in gun control protests after the deadly Nashville school shooting.

They interrupted House proceedings on March 30 to join protestors at the state Capitol. The Tennessee Republicans accused the protestors and the Democratic House members of disruption.

The House of Representatives will vote on a resolution filed by the Republican leadership to expel the three Democrats from their seats in the state legislature for “disorderly behavior”.

Source : BBC