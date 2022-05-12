A wake cloud(cloud/s forming on the leeward side of island continuing with the direction of the wind flow in the form of a line) stretched from Barbados to SVG across Thursday afternoon and resulted in cloudy conditions and showers to the south of the mainland.

In addition, three water spouts developed from funnel clouds(a cone shaped rotating column of air visible from the base of a cloud) that were spotted in the vicinity of the airport. During the next three days a mixture of occasional cloudy skies are forecast with a few passing showers closer to evenings. A weak shearline is anticipated on Saturday.

A tropical wave is located in the Central Tropical Atlantic with its axis near 36W. The SVG Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this feature.