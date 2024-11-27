Thunderstorms Expected Tonight as Rainfall Forecasted to Reach 3 Inches

Instability is around the island chain resulting in showers and thunderstorm activity across the neighboring islands. SVG should be on the receiving end of this activity by tonight, possibly intensifying during Thursday, with showers forecast for Friday.

The chance of showers decreases for Saturday, with a few scattered showers forecast. 3 inches of rainfall is likely during this forecast period. All residents are asked to be alert.

Winds are forecast from the east south east (ESE)- east (E )at (25km/h-35km/h) allowing for breezy conditions.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts There will be no significant haze intrusion within the forecast period.