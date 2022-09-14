Tiawan to award over quarter million dollars to 38 female entrepreneurs

A grant of over a quarter of a million dollars will be distributed to thirty-eight (38) female entrepreneurs on Thursday, 15 September 2022 by the Republic of China (Taiwan) .

ROC’s Technical Mission, along with the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc (CED), implemented the Women’s Empowerment Project – SVG, which was funded by the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan). This project is part of an initiative titled ‘Assisting the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Post-Pandemic of COVID-19’. It aims at stimulating the nation’s economy after the pandemic and promoting social stability by empowering women through employment and entrepreneurship.

First cohort grant funds totalled over $180,000 and prize monies totalled $78,000 for the three (3) winners of the Business Plan Competition.

The Grant Awards Ceremony will be held at Kingstown Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m.

From March to July, the second cohort of the WEP was conducted. This cohort’s final activity will be the Business Plan Competition, in which ten (10) finalists will pitch their business plans to a panel of judges on Friday, 23 September 2022.

From September to December, another batch of female entrepreneurs will participate in the third and final cohort.

Three of the finalists will win $26,000 each. The finalists are:

Samantha Robinson – Samantha Paperwork Designs

Yvonne Caine-Cummins – Old Fashioned Products

Ranique John – My Crown of Curls

Cherry-Ann Dennie – Miss Ann Agro Products

Krystal Wilson – Wilson Farms

Claudine Simmons – Emmanie’s

Marion Isaacs – We Are Mayreau Inc.

Avanell DaSilva – Ambrosia Foods

Shamique Gopalakrishnan – Vel Vincy Virgin Coconut Oil

Shannique DaSouza – CB Construction