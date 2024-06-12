Timmy School’ Reunion Set for October 25, 2025

Timmy School past students plan reunion

Former students of the Intermediate High School (IHS), also known as “Timmy School” after its longest serving principal, Bertram “Timmy” Richards, are planning a reunion.

The committee, led by Earl “Ole George” Daniel, has been formed to finalize plans for the event, targeting IHS students from 1979 to 1985. The committee includes Tyrone Creese as vice chair, Vernice Preddie as secretary, Wayne Williams as treasurer, Albena Samuel/Jack as assistant secretary/treasurer, and Leopold Dopwell as public relations officer.

The committee has formed a Watsapp chat to keep past students and teachers informed of the plans and to receive suggestions for a memorable event.

The committee held its first meeting on June 6, 2024, and decided on October 25, 2025 as the tentative date for the main reunion activity. The committee is looking forward to the full participation of students from 1979 to 1985 to make the reunion a memorable event.