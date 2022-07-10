Tingz confusing again! Scantily dressed in the most revealing costume

She was scantily dressed in the most revealing costume. The music was wild and had a jungle quality. Soca was knocking down Kingstown and everyone was under its spell.

But what we never saw in SVG before was this delightful level of near nudity.

Pelvic hair and vaginal outer lips peaked out and, the poses were appropriately ‘vulgar to death’. Seeing these women even do headstands and opening their legs in the middle of the street made the surrounding men blush and go speechless.

The only part of the breast requiring covering are the nipples in this exhibitionist extravaganza. They came here to ‘get on bad’ and show their worst behaviour. Only that would adequately do.

In this mix, we have mothers and toddlers who seemed to be mentoring their offspring as early as possible into this prideful culture they definitely need to own. In fact, you can see one gesturing as if to say to her baby, “let my friend whine up on you. It would be the appropriate greeting right now.”

All this gets nice and comfortable next to our rape, incest and other paedophilia. But, come to think of it, we are quite sure they have no correlation whatsoever with these occurrences. This is our culture. After all, we are Vincy.

Now, let us ask one of the revellers about her experience.

Me: “Tell us how you feeling today in this jump-up.”

Bank Teller: “Now, what we really find fun is having a girl bending over and twerking with maximum intensity while a man gyrates behind her and gets that pelvic thrusting going as hard as possible. There is no age limit and what you must understand is no white people here to stop us from enjoying ourselves. In fact, this is our most important national festival and income earner. You see, our ancestors were slaves and when we got freedom, we had this wonderful chance to do as we fully well pleased. It does not matter that we are doing this to our own black society, children, men, women and girls and boys, what is more important is that no one is here to control us no more. This is how we roll. As long as you not killing my people am good. Just don’t have a problem with me destroying them myself. I good with that.”

This is just another day in the new St.Vincent and the Grenadines. We have been marching on steadily during the last several years to this glorious hotbed of peace reigning from shore to shore. It is on days like this that we are most proud to be called Vincentians, isn’t it? What err the future brings we are sure some faith will be left over.