Tire problem delays CAL flight from SVG to T&T for 9 hours

Due to a tire fault, a Caribbean Airlines flight from St. Vincent to Trinidad has been delayed for up to 8 hours .

The flight, a New York- inbound that arrived at 1.02 pm, was slated to depart SVG at 1.30 pm.

Caribbean Airlines employees in St. Vincent informed Argyle Airport passengers that there was a problem with one of the aircraft’s wheels.

Cameron ‘Dinky’ Balcombe, a Vincentian businessman, is among the stranded passengers. He told the St. Vincent Times that the delay is totally unacceptable.

“Imagine that American airlines are currently departing and will arrive in Miami before we depart St. Vincent, while Virgin Atlantic has just landed from the United Kingdom. You mean to tell me that with all the aircraft this company has, they cannot send an ATR for the passengers? “.

The official stated that a plane from Jamaica will bring a tire at 8 p.m., while the plane already on the ground in St. Vincent will depart for Trinidad around 10 p.m.