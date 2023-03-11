Tito Brown gets 4 years in jail for trafficking Jamaicans in Guyana

A 44-year-old man who was found guilty of trafficking two Jamaicans was given a four-year prison sentence on Thursday.

After an eight-month trial, Magistrate Wanda Fortune gave the sentence at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

The police arrested Tito Brown, also known as “Tommy” and “Yankee,” on April 28, 2021, one day after he was put on a wanted list.

He was found guilty of two counts of trafficking in people, and each count got him four years in jail. The sentences will be read at the same time.

Browne was also blamed for not giving the two Jamaican women their passports. For this crime, he got a one-year prison sentence and a $200,000 fine. He was also told to pay $6.3 million back to the people he hurt.

The prosecution says that in November 2020, one of the victims met a person in Jamaica who told him that Browne had farming work for him to do in Kara Kara Creek, Linden, and that Browne would pay $5,000 for the work.

The first victim then told the other, and the two of them made plans with Browne, who said he would help pay for their travel costs.

In December 2020, the people who were hurt left Jamaica for Guyana.