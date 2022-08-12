To sustain economic growth, Guyana needs immigrants-MPI report

Guyana will need skilled immigrants if it is to become one of the world’s largest oil and gas-based economies, according to a new report by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI).

According to MPI, Guyana’s domestic supply would only amount to 63,500 workers if all unemployed, underemployed, and discouraged workers were employed.

The majority of Guyana’s highly trained workforce has migrated, resulting in a shortage of skilled workers.

According to the institute, Guyana would need at least 160,000 additional workers to sustain its economic growth.

Guyana lacks a comprehensive migration policy to address evolving migration trends and meet the country’s needs, according to the institute. Guyana should establish an information center to conduct regular labor market and skills gap analyses, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In order to fill shortages in the skilled and low-skilled sectors, Guyana should consider the Guyanese diaspora, Venezuelan migrants, and CARICOM nationals.