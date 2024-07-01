Toastmasters International Celebrates 100 Years of Empowering Speakers

Division C welcomes Toastober and joins Toastmasters International in Celebrating 100 Years of Empowering Speakers and Leaders Worldwide

Centennial Anniversary Marks a Century of Transforming Lives Through Communication and Leadership

This October marks a momentous milestone in the history of Toastmasters International (TI) as the organization proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary. Members of Division C in District 81 will be having special celebrations to mark this centennial occasion. And invite all, to join them during their celebration activities. For a century, TI has been at the forefront of empowering individuals to become confident speakers and dynamic leaders.

Division C, one of the eleven Divisions in District 81, commenced the online Toastober celebrations with an online Church Service on Sunday 6th October. Division Director Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) Jacqui English-Jacobs, declared the festivities open and encouraged members to participate in a Toastober Gratitude Challenge. District Director

Elka Price, DTM delivered remarks and stated “The growth in the district is a testament to the quality of the program and the commitment of members.”

Toastober continues with an evening of Storytelling, a night of Karaoke termed “Carry Your Own Key”. There will also be a night of fun and quizzes culminating with a Panel Discussion. Toastober was coined by Roger Hutson, DTM of Division C for Toastmasters to celebrate Toastmasters International Anniversary during October.

The centennial anniversary is a time to reflect on Toastmasters’ significant achievements, from helping people overcome the fear of public speaking to fostering leadership skills that have shaped businesses, communities, and personal lives. Toastmasters International’s programs have enabled members to express themselves confidently and lead effectively, with many success stories spanning decades.

Join the Celebration

Division C invites its members, fellow Toastmasters, and the public to join in its Toastober celebrations. To learn more about upcoming events, visit Division C’s Instagram and Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/divisionCtoastmastersdistrict81Caribbean

https://www.instagram.com/divisioncdistrict81/

District 81 spans 29 countries in Caribbean region and was chartered in 2003. Division C comprises of four islands Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia and St. Vincent& the Grenadines, with 23 clubs. This Division is divided into six areas.

District 81 forms part of Toastmasters International in 1924 by Dr. Ralph C. Smedley in Santa Ana, California, Toastmasters International began as a small club to help people improve their public speaking skills. What started as a single club has blossomed into a global organization, with more than 200,000 members in over 14, 00 clubs across 148 countries. This remarkable journey has helped individuals across industries, backgrounds, and cultures develop essential communication and leadership skills.