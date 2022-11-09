Tobago is voted Second most desirable island in the world

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited’s (TTAL) ongoing strategy to revive interest in destination Tobago among the UK travel market is already bearing fruit, as the island won Silver in the Most Desirable Island – Rest of World category at the 2022 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards hosted last night (November 08).

Ms. Alicia Edwards, Executive Chairman of TTAL stated:

“This award is like icing on the cake for us, coming unexpectedly at the end of WTM. I think it’s an excellent validation that the Agency is making the right decisions in terms of our marketing strategy, and the niche markets that we continue to operate in. It’s really wonderful to have this win after a difficult couple of years, and we will be building on this as we go forward.”

Celebrating the best in travel, the Wanderlust Travel Awards spotlight the industry’s ultimate stars. Hundreds of the world’s foremost travel and tourism leaders convened at the iconic White Tower of the Tower of London yesterday for the 21st edition of these prestigious Awards, presented by legendary travel broadcaster Simon Reeve.

Tobago’s incredible natural beauty and unique, authentic experiences set it apart from regional competitors in Most Desirable Island category such as Cuba (4th place) and St. Lucia (7th place), as well as reputable island destinations around the globe, including Bali (9th place). Palawan, an island in the Philippines, secured Gold.

This particular category was a reader-voted award, where 50,000 of real Wanderlust readers – some of the best travelled in the world – nominated and voted for their destinations of choice.

Lyn Hughes, Wanderlust Founding Editor, visited Tobago’s stand at WTM London today (November 09) to personally offer her congratulations to the Tobago delegation on winning the award. She stated:

“We were thrilled to see Tobago come in with the Silver award, out of so many places that were nominated. One thing that really helped our readers become aware of Tobago is that we did a webinar, working very closely with the tourism board. I know that within the Wanderlust team, it was one of our favourite webinars over the last year. We absolutely loved it and we found the people involved in it such a pleasure to work with.

I think that webinar, along with some of the other things done over the years to highlight Tobago, really paid off and struck a chord with our readers as a spot that they may not have considered before, but since they found out about it, they knew that it was the destination for them.”

Wanderlust is the UK’s leading independent travel magazine, inspiring readers through impartial information and fresh ideas alongside original creative writing and stunning photography. Each issue highlights off-the-beaten-track experiences and the world’s most exciting destinations, near and far, with responsible, conscious and sustainable travel at the heart of everything they cover.

Source : Tobago Tourism Agency Limited