Tobago Keys Marine Park has increased security after disturbing discovery

Tobago Cays Marine Park Rangers increased vigilance after fish pots were found in the protected area.

Fishing is prohibited in the Tobago Cays Marine Park. Lesroy Noel, Park Manager, is urging fisherfolk not to set up fish pots or fish in the waters.

According to Noel, there have been instances when fish pots have been found in the waters of the park recently. A consistent fishing practice could destroy coral reefs, especially in the Mayreau Gardens area.

Noel warned if anyone is found fishing in the waters of the protected park, they can be punished by imprisonment and could be charged up to 10 thousand EC dollars.

Tobago Cays Marine Park is a protected area composed of many small islands and six larger islands including Mayreau, the only inhabited island.

The park also has four major coral reefs, the largest of which is the horseshoe reef which is home to different varieties of fish and provides a habitat for conch, lobsters and even the sea turtles, which is one of the major attractions for visitors to the park.