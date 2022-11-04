Tobago makes a collaborative comeback to World Travel Market

Destination Tobago will be making a comeback to World Travel Market (WTM), as the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited collaborates with the island’s private and public sector stakeholders and Tourism Trinidad Ltd. to participate in this leading international travel trade event from November 07 to 09, 2022.

World Travel Market (WTM) will take place at London’s Excel Exhibition Centre, where Tobago’s delegation will be joining almost 50,000 senior travel industry professionals, government ministers, and international media to network, negotiate and discover the latest industry trends and opinions.

WTM has consistently proven to be a superior forum where Tobago’s tourism stakeholders can assess the destination’s competitive position in comparison with global destinations, and will give the island’s tourism representatives the opportunity to negotiate new marketing contracts, engage in high profile public relations activities, and provide destination updates to the international trade and media through interviews and an on-stand press conference.

TTAL’s Executive Chairman Ms. Alicia Edwards noted the significance of this year’s WTM, as Tobago’s last attendance was in 2019 before the onset of the pandemic, and this year will also be the first time Tourism Trinidad Limited will be collaborating with TTAL to attend.

Ms. Edwards stated:

“WTM 2022 marks a significant return to the forum for destination Tobago, and provides an opportunity for us at the Agency, and Tobago’s government leaders, to re-establish contact with travel partners in the UK, and gather market intelligence regarding the changes and new trends in our core source markets. We are excited to make a comeback to this significant trade event with renewed purpose, a revived product, and a return to the roots of what makes our little island truly beyond the ordinary.

Furthermore, we are honoured to facilitate Tourism Trinidad Limited’s attendance at WTM this year on the Tobago stand, and are excited at the opportunity for continued collaboration with our sister isle as we jointly seek to develop Trinidad and Tobago’s overall tourism industry development.”

Tobago’s delegation at WTM will be led by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and includes Councillor Tashia Burris, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Antiquities and Transportation, representatives from the Tobago Performing Arts Company, the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, and various private sector stakeholders. Further updates and coverage of Tobago at WTM 2022 can be accessed on the Tobago Tourism Agency’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ttaltobago

Source : TTAL