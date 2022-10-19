Top cop praises Vincentians’ resilience in Independence address

SURMOUNTING THE CHALLENGES AS RESILIENT PEOPLE

As Commissioner of Police of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, I am wishing the citizens, residents and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines a happy, reflective and enjoyable forty-third anniversary of independence.

The year 2021 and 2022 have been challenging years for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. Although we have seen a general decrease in crimes, we have seen too many incidents of homicide. It is a cause for concern for the members of the Constabulary. As a result, we have employed new and innovative measures. We have added more resources and have maintained the tried, tested and proven methods, as we are cognizant of the fact that crime is multifaceted and multidimensional. Crime is also transnational.

We are fully aware that our beautiful bays and beaches, though generally regarded as blessings, may become a burden to law enforcement when utilized by citizens and visitors with less-than-noble intentions. They can provide perfect opportunities for drugs, guns and human traffickers to perform proficiently.

It, therefore, behoves us as an Organisation and a people, to forge synergies, create networks and share resources to make our region safe. Because, as Calypsonian Poorsah said in one of his famous Calypsos, “Me neighbour business ah business me.” It is incumbent on us not only to cultivate local neighbourhood watch but also to look out and partner positively with our regional neighbours.

As an organization, we refuse to capitulate, retreat or surrender to the criminals. We generally have a hard-working, well-trained, loyal and dedicated Police Force. The resources are not always readily available when and where they are needed but we understand and are generally contented that there are competing causes for the nation’s resources. We generally turn up and in most cases, we bring our “A” game.

Independence 2022 is a perfect opportunity for citizens to prove their patriotism. This can be done by providing pertinent information to the Police, as we join hand in hand to secure this land.

Many thanks are showered on the law-abiding people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its visitors, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the noble men and women of this proactive, productive and professional Police Force. Thanks for your service and dedication to this country. I implore you to continue to consolidate on your strengths while working on your weaknesses.

On this 43rd Anniversary, I salute the Government and people of SVG. Happy Birthday St. Vincent and the Grenadines!