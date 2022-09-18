ECTEL Vacancy Ad
Sunday, September 18
Updated:

Total blackout in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona batters the island

Photo CBS

Hurricane Fiona knocked out power to all of Puerto Rico on Sunday, its governor said, as forecasters warned that the storm could bring as much as two feet of rain and cause life-threatening floods and landslides.

Nearly 1.5 million customers were without electricity on Sunday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks power interruptions.

Because of the hurricane, the power grid was out of service, the governor, Pedro Pierluisi, said on Twitter. “Protocols have been activated based on established plans to address this situation,” he said.

The power company LUMA warned on Sunday that full power restoration could take several days. It cited the scope of the power failure and the continuing effects of the hurricane. “We have the team, the tools and the resources in place to respond to this event,” it said on its website.

Fiona strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday morning. It comes five years after Hurricane Maria slammed the island as a Category 4 storm, producing as much as 40 inches of rainfall and resulting in the deaths of an estimated 2,975 people.

While still a tropical storm, Fiona brought flooding to Guadeloupe, an island southeast of Puerto Rico, and there was at least one storm-related death in the capital, a government official said on Saturday.

Source :
New York Times
