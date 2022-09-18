Total blackout in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona batters the island

Hurricane Fiona knocked out power to all of Puerto Rico on Sunday, its governor said, as forecasters warned that the storm could bring as much as two feet of rain and cause life-threatening floods and landslides.
Nearly 1.5 million customers were without electricity on Sunday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks power interruptions.
Because of the hurricane, the power grid was out of service, the governor, Pedro Pierluisi, said on Twitter. “Protocols have been activated based on established plans to address this situation,” he said.
Reportedly, This is a brand new metal bridge installed post Hurracaine Maria in the town of Utuado, Puerto Rico. #Fiona
Puente de Salto Arriba, Utuado. pic.twitter.com/XWzBiDE2I5
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 18, 2022
Fiona strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday morning. It comes five years after Hurricane Maria slammed the island as a Category 4 storm, producing as much as 40 inches of rainfall and resulting in the deaths of an estimated 2,975 people.
While still a tropical storm, Fiona brought flooding to Guadeloupe, an island southeast of Puerto Rico, and there was at least one storm-related death in the capital, a government official said on Saturday.