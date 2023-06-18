The Band TOUCH – Cucumba in she Salad

The band Touch, which dominated the soca scene in the late 1990s, is preparing for an additional win in Vincy Mas 2023. With its hit song, “Cucumba in she Salad,” many industry insiders predict that Touch will win the road march title this carnival.

The band produced hits like “Jam Dem,” “Move Yo Front,” “Kangaroo,” “Puss Man,” “Maco,” “Take Away,” and “Butt,” and “Cucumba in she Salad” is no exception, all of which can be found on Spotify.

The song has a unique base, musical depth, and on point vocal arrangement. A “winning recipe,” according to an industry insider, “that apparently only the band Touch has mastered over the years.”

To jump with Touch Band on the Monday evening jam, packages are available at the various locations, Music Centre, WEFM Kingstown Office, All Log Enterprises locations, Finishing and Furnishing (O.T), in Chateaubelair at Beach Front Bar & Restaurant and online at thebandtouch.com.

Touch to perform in New York

On Labor Day, the band Touch will perform in New York. In May, Julius Williams said on WEFM, “We’re looking forward to New York; it’ll be Labor Day.” We’ve secured a venue for our next large event. We’d also be performing in Toronto in October, and we’re now organizing a tour to Europe and the United Kingdom. Those would be connected. “So we do England, then we go across,” Williams explained.

Touch band members include Julius Williams, Gideon James, Brian Alexander, Godfrey Dublin, Willis Williams, and Ifil Shortte.