Tourism in St Vincent (SVG) has a bright future

The Future Looks Bright For St. Vincent and The Grenadines

The Minister of Tourism for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos James, spoke at a breakfast event in Toronto about sustainable tourism and the development of a new Sandals resort on the main island. The minister emphasized the importance of sharing the value and experience of the culture and heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with natural beauty.

What is the new development on the main island of St. Vincent?

The highly-anticipated development on the main island of St. Vincent is the 301-room Sandals Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, which is scheduled to open on March 27, 2024. The development will include over water villas and a community tourism project designated to host cultural events like a weekly fish fry, BBQs, etc. where local vendors will be able to sell products. Additionally, upcoming projects include a 93-room Holiday Inn Express and a 250-room Marriott.

What is the incentive award program for travel advisors in SVG?

SVG is now recognizing top performing travel advisors with an incentive award program. Bookings made by these advisors will be logged and tracked through the DiscoverSVG Pro site. This program is aimed at encouraging travel advisors to promote St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a destination to their clients.

What is the focus of tourism development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines?

The focus of tourism development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is sustainable tourism. The Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, has emphasized that they are not in the business of mass tourism, but rather they want to share the value and experience of the culture and heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with what they have in terms of natural beauty. They are creating linkages with their communities to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from the tourism build-out. The upcoming developments, such as Sandals Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, Holiday Inn Express, and Marriott, are being built with sustainable tourism in mind and will include community tourism projects designated to host cultural events.

Source : TravelPress