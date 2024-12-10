Tourism Officer Arrested for Indecent Assault in Kingstown

Tourism Officer charged with Indecent Assault

On December 7, 2024, police arrested and charged Davon Jacobs, 34-year-old Tourism Officer, with the offence of Indecent Assault.

According to preliminary reports, the accused indecently assaulted a 41-year-old Store Clerk of Byrea by rubbing her buttock with his hand.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on December 6, 2024.

Jacobs appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 9, 2024. He was sent to the Mental Health Center for two weeks evaluation. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Family Court for January 7, 2025.